Driving ban for Wigan motorist who assaulted police officer and failed to give breath sample
A motorist who attacked a police officer and failed to provide a breath sample has been banned from the roads.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Daniel Whalley, 24, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, was asked to give a sample of his breath by police on July 6, but failed to do so.
He assaulted PC Bunn by beating him on the same day.
Whalley had denied committing the offences, but changed his pleas to guilty.
He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines, compensation and costs totalling £1,462.