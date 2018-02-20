Drone footage appeal in bid to snare sex attacker

Could a member of the public’s drone hold vital clues to a vile rape at a Wigan beauty spot?

That was the question being asked as police issued a fresh appeal for information about a Sunday afternoon sex attack at the Amberswood nature reserve, Hindley.

At around 2.15pm a woman in her 20s, was walking along a path through a wooded area when she was followed by two men. As she turned a corner, two other men were standing in front of her. The woman was then raped.

Det Insp Rick Thompson of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “I appreciate this is a remote area of land but it is a place where a lot of people go for a walk or take their dogs and we know that there were people in the park at the time.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to a member of the public who was believed to be flying a drone around the time of the incident and may have inadvertently captured some footage that could help us.

“We would also like to speak to a person who was wearing a white coloured coat and two people who were walking a dog. These people may hold key information and I want to urge them to please contact us as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225 or 101.