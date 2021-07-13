Drug addict serial criminal jailed for assaulting a man in Wigan

Borough magistrates heard that Jeff Day was in breach of both a conditional discharge and criminal behaviour order issued by Merseyside courts for theft, violence and resisting arrest when he attacked Robert Wright and stole a fleece top and bottoms worth £68 from Sports Direct in Wigan on June 29.

Jailing the 31-year-old from Viola Street, Bootle, the chairman of the bench said: “You have one of the worse records of offending that this Bench has ever seen. It is littered with offences of dishonesty and breaches of court orders.

“This offence was committed within days of a community order being imposed for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

“You have also failed to contact your offender manager since sentence. You then lied to the court that the electronically monitored curfew tag had been fitted as part of your last sentence.

“On this occasion you were once again stealing to finance your drug addiction and then you threatened the shop manager with a knife that had a four and a half inch blade easily capable of maiming or killing someone.

“It is clear that you have no intention of changing your behaviour.”