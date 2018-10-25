Drug dealer jailed for five years after being caught during music event

A man caught dealing drugs at an entertainment venue has been jailed for five years.

Michael Baxendale, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, was arrested in April at the Guild Hall in Preston.

Security staff at the venue had spotted the 28-year-old acting suspiciously during a music event.

After detaining Baxendale, they found him carrying around 30 snap bags containing tablets and further bags of white powder.

He was arrested by police and later charged with supplying a controlled drug of class A - cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - MDMA; and offering to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

He later pleaded guilty to the offences and was handed a five-year prison sentence at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Det Con Lewis Haigh, of Preston CID, said: “This a fantastic result and testament to the efforts of security staff at the Guild Hall and our officers in securing a lengthy prison sentence.

“Two security staff spotted Baxendale carrying cash and a bag of white powder. A further search found tablets and more bags of white powder. On the way to custody, Baxendale attempted to conceal drugs from his shoe but was spotted by police.

“Baxendale took 140 pills to the venue that evening. Each tablet could have potentially been harmful to anyone who had contact with them.

“We have investigated a number of serious injuries as a result of drugs used on nights out in Preston during the last 12 months and welcome this sentence and the message it sends.

“Furthermore I would like to praise the great work of door staff at the Guild who clearly take the safety of their patrons seriously.”