Drug-driver given curfew by judge for high-speed smash

A drug-driver who crashed his vehicle into a wall and several cars after a high-speed police pursuit through a town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police have released video footage of Bobby Shaw, 27, driving through the middle of Leigh in the early hours last September.

His VW car is seen careering along Chapel Street, past the town’s police station, before continuing along Spinning Jenny Way.

Cameras then capture the vehicle going through the junction with King Street while the traffic lights are on red.

Shaw is then seen to carry on along Twist Lane to the Atherleigh Way roundabout, where he again jumps the lights before the chase ends with the car crashing into other vehicles and a wall at the top of Firs Lane.

The end of the 46-second clip, which has been released by Greater Manchester Police’s road traffic unit, shows the scene bathed in a large cloud of white smoke.

Shaw, of Carlyle Grove, Leigh, was arrested by police and later tested positive for having cocaine in his system.

He appeared for sentence at Bolton Crown Court earlier this month and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug-driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Shaw was given a 12-month prison term, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours community service and was placed on a three-month curfew, which will be electronically monitored, between 9pm and 7am daily.

Firefighters were called out to the scene, at around 5am on September 24, when the car caught fire.