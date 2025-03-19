Drug-driver in Wigan banned from the roads and ordered to pay more than £3k

By Sian Jones
Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:24 BST

A motorist has been banned from driving after using cannabis.

In October 2023, a black Audi with a severely cracked window and tread below the legal limit on all four tyres was stopped on Darlington Street East by Scholes neighbourhood police officers.

Marc Bromley, 41, of Mill Weir Gardens, Sefton, pleaded not guilty to driving with excess cannabis in his blood when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

But he was found guilty after a trial and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £1,142 fine, £1,500 prosecution costs and a £457 victim surcharge.

