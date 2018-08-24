Drug driver ‘was unaware he had hit a pedestrian’

A motorist who knocked down a pedestrian on a pavement while high on drink and drugs has insisted he remained unaware of the collision.



Steven Hindley, 42, had mounted the footpath immediately before the incident, Bolton Crown Court was told.

But defence counsel Patrick Buckley said his client would not accept he knew the pedestrian had been struck by his vehicle before driving off.

Hindley, of Scott Road, Lowton, had pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, drug-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident, following an earlier hearing Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, and had been committed for sentence.

Mr Buckley said: “The defendant denies any knowledge of having hit anyone, at the time, which clearly would make a difference when it comes to sentence.

“And secondly he denies driving in the manner which the pedestrian describes in his statement.”

He told the court there were in fact three distinct parts to the incident before the court. The first element was the collision with the pedestrian, which had occurred on the pavement, he said.

The court heard there was then a confrontation between the parties before the defendant drove off and there was then a “significant police chase” before he was arrested and later charged.

Mr Buckley added: “There is no issue being taken with the second and third legs of the case.”

But he told Judge Timothy Stead that Hindley wanted to give evidence to support his claims.

Mr Buckley added: “I have explained the issue to be tried and the potential detriment that may be caused to his position to his credit for a guilty plea, if the court was to make a finding against him.”

Judge Stead said: “If this was to happen then his credit for a guilty plea would not be destroyed but it would be substantially eroded.

“If the hearing is restricted to the opening sequence of events then a trial of issue is necessary.”

Hindley was remanded on bail by Judge Stead until a date to be fixed, for the hearing to take place.

Mr Buckley said he did not anticipate Hindley being sentenced after his next appearance.

