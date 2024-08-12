‘Drug use and criminal incidents’ lead to closure order being slapped on Wigan property

By Alan Weston
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 10:49 GMT
A property that became a site of persistent anti-social and criminal behaviour was closed down by council order.

The three-month closure order for 42 Broadway, in Hindley, was issued by magistrates. It means the tenant is not allowed in the property with access restricted to council and emergency service staff.

An application was made to the court by Wigan council’s community resilience team because of “significant ASB (anti-social behaviour) issues, drug use and criminal incidents.”

General view of Broadway in HindleyGeneral view of Broadway in Hindley
General view of Broadway in Hindley

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This type of action is a last resort but when behaviour and criminal activity is having a detrimental impact on the local community, it will not be tolerated and we believe these steps are necessary.

“This three-month order will hopefully bring some reassurance in the local area but we would like to emphasise that the council will now continue to assess its options for this site, including consideration of a full possession order.”

Wigan Council would be able to seek a three-month extension to the order, with further options available, such as a Possession Order, which means the property can be re-allocated to another family.

This particular order was granted at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 30. It will run until October 29.

The magistrates’ bench heard from witness evidence from Greater Manchester Police and council officers.

Coun Anderton added: “Our Community Resilience Team has worked hard alongside our partners at GMP to tackle cases like this one, to promote safe and resilient communities.”

