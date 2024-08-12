‘Drug use and criminal incidents’ lead to closure order being slapped on Wigan property
The three-month closure order for 42 Broadway, in Hindley, was issued by magistrates. It means the tenant is not allowed in the property with access restricted to council and emergency service staff.
An application was made to the court by Wigan council’s community resilience team because of “significant ASB (anti-social behaviour) issues, drug use and criminal incidents.”
Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “This type of action is a last resort but when behaviour and criminal activity is having a detrimental impact on the local community, it will not be tolerated and we believe these steps are necessary.
“This three-month order will hopefully bring some reassurance in the local area but we would like to emphasise that the council will now continue to assess its options for this site, including consideration of a full possession order.”
Wigan Council would be able to seek a three-month extension to the order, with further options available, such as a Possession Order, which means the property can be re-allocated to another family.