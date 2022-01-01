Drugs and cash seized and man arrested in Wigan

Heroin, crack cocaine and just under £1,000 cash were found in the car

A car was found parked on Wigan Lane, bearing false number plates, just after midnight on Saturday morning (January 1, 2022).

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a previous burglary.

After a period of observation, the driver returned to the vehicle and as he attempted to drive away was detained along with a passenger.

It was discovered the driver was under the influence of drugs and officers found what appeaed to be an amount of uncut heroin, crack cocaine and just under £1,000 cash in the car.