Drugs and cash seized and man arrested in Wigan
Police have arrested a man in Wigan for being in possession and under the influence of drugs.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:29 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:34 am
A car was found parked on Wigan Lane, bearing false number plates, just after midnight on Saturday morning (January 1, 2022).
The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a previous burglary.
After a period of observation, the driver returned to the vehicle and as he attempted to drive away was detained along with a passenger.
It was discovered the driver was under the influence of drugs and officers found what appeaed to be an amount of uncut heroin, crack cocaine and just under £1,000 cash in the car.
The driver currently remains in custody for questioning.