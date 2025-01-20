Drugs and cash seized as Wigan police swoop on home

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT
Suspected hard drugs and ill-gotten gains have been confiscated by Wigan police who also arrested two men.

Following reports from concerned residents of suspicious activity in the Leader Street area of Scholes, neighbourhood officers conducted observations of an address there.

They eventually swooped to detain a man leaving the home who was found to be in possession of Class A drugs and therefore arrested.

When the officers entered the home a second man was arrested after further amount of Class A drugs and in excess of £1,000 in cash were recovered.

Cash seized by police in Scholes

A post on social media by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said: “Seems their last few days’ graft have been for nothing as it’s now in our piggy bank instead.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their neighbourhood are asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

