Drugs and cash seized in Leigh police shop raid

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2025, 07:03 BST
A large quantity of drugs and cash have been seized after Wigan police executed a search warrant at a Leigh town centre shop.

Two men are also in custody being quizzed about drug dealing activities following the raid on premises in Union Street this week.

Officers say the seizures are part of a wider crackdown on the supplying of illegal substances in the Leigh area and beyond.

The suspects, aged 27 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and remain in police custody.

A suspect is led away after the Union Street police raid
A suspect is led away after the Union Street police raid

Pictures of suspected drugs seized and of the arrests being made were published by Greater Manchester Police on social media.

Sgt Garry Kirkman said the operation was a “critical step in our commitment to combatting illegal drug distribution and ensuring the safety of our community.”

He added: "Our Neighbourhood Team is dedicated to disrupting the supply of illegal drugs across the district of Wigan.

“Our officers are committed to address drug-related crimes and will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

A suspect is put in the back of a police van
A suspect is put in the back of a police van

“This warrant is part of our ongoing efforts to protect local people.

"We appreciate the community's support and cooperation as we carry out operations like these.

“Results such as these are not possible without the information and intelligence we receive from the public.

"If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“You can do this by contacting us on 101 or via the ‘Live Chat’ function on our website. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

