Drugs case involving Wigan 33-year-old sent to crown court
A Wigan man accused of several drugs offences will have his case heard in the crown court.
Jordan Needham, 33, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, faces two charges of possessing class A drug crack cocaine, one of possessing class A drug heroin and two of possessing class B drugs amphetamine, all with intent to supply.
He is also accused of having or using cash which was criminal property.
The offences are all alleged to have taken place on March 23, 2023.
No pleas have yet been entered and Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 26.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.