Drugs found on Wigan man following police stop and search

A man who was caught with drugs in his jacket and car after police stopped him has been spared a prison sentence.

Dillon Pounder, 22, came to the attention of police after officers had been called to reports of males fighting at The Crispin Arms, in Wigan, at about 11pm on February 23 last year.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

A hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told that the men had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

After carrying out a search of the area, police then came across Pounder whom they detained and found one snack bag of ketamine in the pocket of his jacket.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said: “He then returned his car keys and police found three packets of cocaine in his abandoned car nearby and subsequently arrested him.

“The drugs were tested in a laboratory and were found to be ketamine and cocaine.

The court also heard that Pounder had a previous conviction in 2012 where he was given a three-month referral order for a public disorder allegation.

“And he was also given a caution for a public disorder offence in 2017.

Ian Morris, defending, told the court that the incident was an isolated one and that Pounder had had a clean criminal record until that latest encounter with police.

He said: “Pounder has demonstrated that this is a one-off and he has been in no trouble since.

“Given his guilty plea, it being a simple possession matter.

“And, given his complete lack of new convictions, I would ask that a fine would be the most appropriate outcome in this matter.”

“He is also due to start work in labouring relatively soon.”

Pounder, of Glebe Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerfield, pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a controlled drug of Class B - ketamine, and to possessing a controlled drug of Class A: cocaine.

Justices ordered Pounder to pay a bill totalling £257.

This comprised a fine of £140, a victim surcharge of £32 plus the prosecution costs of £85.