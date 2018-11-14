Drugs seized from child’s bedroom during police raid on Wigan home

Hard drugs were seized from a child’s bedroom when police raided a Wigan home.

Officers say that Class A substances, two machetes and a pistol were receovered from an address in Scholes when a warrant was executed on Monday.

Police also seized a suspected stolen motorbike and uncovered a cannabis farm during the raid.

A 30-year-old man and a woman aged 25 have since been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Referrals will be made to support agencies who will ensure the safety of the child.”