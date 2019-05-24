Drunk driver crashed into a parked car in Shevington

A woman has been banned from driving after getting behind the wheel while drunk and crashing into a parked car.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that 32-year-old Gillian Bevan was nearly three times over the drink-drive limit when the collision took place in Shevington.

Police were called to New Miles Lane at 1.30am on Sunday, May 5 when her blue Mazda 3 collided with a stationary vehicle.

Both of the cars were damaged and her male passenger was injured by the seat belt, the court heard.

Nicola Yeadon, prosecuting, said officers suspected Bevan, of Broadriding Road, Shevington, was under the influence of alcohol, as she was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech.

A roadside breath test proved positive and she had 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath - the legal limit being 35mcgs.

Bevan, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

A probation officer told the bench that Bevan had a “difficult” and “emotional” weekend and did not think she had drank much, as she had only been out since 11pm.

Now working as a credit controller for a local firm and volunteering as a trustee for an animal charity, she had previously confiscated drivers’ keys when employed as a barmaid.

The probation officer said Bevan was “clearly devastated by her actions” and had since sought help to address her issues, including receiving medication for anxiety and depression.

Bevan, who represented herself in court, told magistrates: “I’m sorry to be a nuisance being here today.”

She was banned from driving for 26 months and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. She must pay £85 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.