Drunk driver crashed into barrier and another car at Wigan North Western railway station

A motorist who was more than double the legal alcohol limit was arrested after she crashed into both a car and barrier at a Wigan railway halt.



Paula Austin - who says she has now given up driving - was at the wheel of her BMW when it collided with the vehicle and the fence at North Western station’s car park at just after 8pm on December 19.

The offence occurred in the car park at Wigan North Western

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that she had been spotted by a concerned member of the public who informed British Transport Police officers.

Officers attended and stopped Austin who smelt like she was “intoxicated”.

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said she was then arrested and taken to Pendleton police station in Salford.

Mr Woodman said: “It was some two and a half hours later before she had the breath test which showed she had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal alcohol limit.

“I suspect that if she’d have been taken to Wigan police station, the reading could have been more.”

Appearing in court unrepresented, a remorseful Austin, of Beattock Close, Knowsley, said she was “ashamed of herself”.

The 49-year-old said: “I have no previous convictions and I’m nearly 50 and have lived a sensible life.

“I’m devastated due to the damage I caused and the further damage I could have caused if I continued and not stopped driving. I’ve tried to understand why I did what I did and I just can’t.

“To stop it happening again, I’ve sold my car as it would not feel right to still continue driving.

“I’ve phoned my insurance to see what I can pay in terms of the damage as soon as possible.”

She added: “I can’t trust myself, so I’ve stopped drinking and I have no intention of going out in public.”

Justices banned Austin from driving for 20 months and offered her a 20-week drink driver rehabilitation course which she has accepted.

They also handed her a fine of £755, victim surcharge of £75 and prosecution costs of £85.