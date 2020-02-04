Drunk teenager avoids prison after attacking a police officer

A teen who drunkenly attacked a policewoman has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Amy Lowe appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit being drunk and disorderly on King Street, Wigan, and then attacking a pair of emergency workers: namely police officer a Sgt

The hearing took place at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

The hearing took place at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Bushell and special officer Hayden King both of whom were injured.

The 18-year-old of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The bench told her they had given her a custodial sentence because it was an attack on emergency workers in “dangerous circumstances” while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Lowe was given a rehabilitation activity requirement which includes 20 days of activities.

She must also pay £150 compensation to the officers.