Drunk teenager avoids prison after attacking a police officer

A teen who drunkenly attacked a policewoman has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.
Amy Lowe appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit being drunk and disorderly on King Street, Wigan, and then attacking a pair of emergency workers: namely police officer a Sgt
Bushell and special officer Hayden King both of whom were injured.
The 18-year-old of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
The bench told her they had given her a custodial sentence because it was an attack on emergency workers in “dangerous circumstances” while she was under the influence of alcohol.
Lowe was given a rehabilitation activity requirement which includes 20 days of activities.
She must also pay £150 compensation to the officers.