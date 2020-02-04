Drunk teenager avoids prison after attacking a police officer

A teen who drunkenly attacked a policewoman has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Amy Lowe appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit being drunk and disorderly on King Street, Wigan, and then attacking a pair of emergency workers: namely police officer a Sgt

The hearing took place at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Bushell and special officer Hayden King both of whom were injured.

The 18-year-old of Warrington Road, Abram, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

The bench told her they had given her a custodial sentence because it was an attack on emergency workers in “dangerous circumstances” while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Lowe was given a rehabilitation activity requirement which includes 20 days of activities.

She must also pay £150 compensation to the officers.