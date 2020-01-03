Drunk Wigan man punched partner - who was holding their baby - in the face

A Wigan man who got drunk and punched his partner in the face while she was holding their baby child in a shocking domestic assault has been given a community order.

Lee Evans, from Ashton, was sentenced by Wigan magistrates after pleading guilty to assault by beating.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The bench heard how 32-year-old Evans, of Nicolmere Drive, had consumed a two-litre bottle of cider and four cans of lager when he launched an abusive tirade at Dannielle Howarth.

Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon said Evans accused her of cheating and told her to take the baby and get out of the house, shouting and swearing into her face.

He then punched her on her left cheek, causing the youngster to fall to the floor. She ended up with bruising on her cheek and also to her right forearm.

Ms Kenyon read out an impact statement in which Ms Howarth said: “I’m scared of him hurting my other kids. I can’t put the child and me through this any more. I want to feel happy again and feel safe.”

Ms Kenyon said Evans had previously accused his partner of cheating and she had given a number of statements to police during their five-year relationship only to then retract them.

Defending, Adrian Palmer said his client admitted that the incident on August 2 this year was fuelled by alcohol consumption and this was at the root of Evans’s problems.

But Mr Palmer told the bench his client was willing to work with the probation service to tackle his issues.

Mr Palmer said: “The heart of his problems is alcohol. He knows where his problems come from. If he gets a handle on his drinking he gets a handle on his life. He realises this and is motivated and willing to engage with what is being offered to him.”

The court gave Palmer an 18 month community order involving alcohol treatment, 25 days’ rehabilitation activity requirements and a curfew to run for five months from 7pm until 7am.

A restraining order preventing him contacting the complainant was also placed on him. He was also ordered to pay costs of £260 and £100 compensation.