Drunk Wigan man tipped cousin out of his wheelchair and threw it at him

A Wigan man was branded “disgraceful” by a court after tipping his own cousin out of his wheelchair before throwing it at him during a drunken argument.

Richard Lee Martin attacked Shaun Conlin following a heated argument at his home in Atherton earlier this month.

Martin, of Samuel Street, was charged with a breach of the peace after the shocking incident. But during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’

Court, the bench made it clear to Martin how unacceptable his behaviour had been.

Police had been called to Mr Conlin’s house in Cross Street at around 9pm on the evening of February 11, after neighbours reported hearing two men screaming at one another from inside the property.

On arrival, they found a wheelchair-bound Mr Conlin lying on the floor, slumped against a radiator.

Martin, his own cousin, had lost his temper during their argument, and had tipped him out of the wheelchair onto the floor.

More shockingly, he then picked up the empty wheelchair and hurled it at Mr Conlin while he lay on the floor.

Police had no option but to take Martin into custody as they were unable to calm him down.

And while languishing in the cells overnight, Martin reportedly tried to tie a jumper around his neck.

Martin told the bench he was “ashamed” of his actions.

However the defendant began to lose his calm when spoken to by chairman of the bench Patrick Else.

Mr Else said: “You were in the cells last night because of your behaviour towards your cousin.

“You need to realise how serious it is, to be taken to court.”

Martin tried to interject when Mr Else was speaking several times. He toldthe bench: “There are two sides to every story.”

He attempted to reveal more details of the incident, but was sternly warned not to say anymore.

“Your behaviour is disgraceful,” Mr Else told him.

Mr Conlin did not want to press assault charges against him, so Martin was bound over in the sum of £100.

He will also will have to pay the money if he appears before a court again in the next 12 months.