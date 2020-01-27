Drunk Wigan mum had young son in car

A mother-of-three was more than double the drink-drive limit when she was caught behind the wheel next to her young son, a court heard.

A police officer on patrol stopped Rachel Cleary as she drove along Southgate, towards Saddle Junction, at 1.30am on Monday, January 6.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Steve Woodman, prosecuting, told Wigan magistrates: “As the officer is proceeding along Southgate he notes a Ford C-Max vehicle reversing back towards him. That causes some concern.”

The officer went to speak to 29-year-old Cleary and found her seven-year-old son was in the passenger seat wearing pyjamas.

She smelled of alcohol and a roadside breath test gave a positive reading.

Mr Woodman said she started acting erratically, slapping her face and shouting that she would kill herself, but the officer managed to take her to the police station.

Tests showed she had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mgs.

Cleary, of Winchester Grove, Lower Ince, pleaded guilty to driving while over the alcohol limit and without insurance.

Melissa Fagan, defending, said Cleary, who lives with her long-term partner and three children, had been out in the afternoon for a family meal and had one drink.

She drank more alcohol at home before going to bed for a few hours, but woke up and remembered she had left her asthma inhaler at a friend’s house.

She felt okay so decided to retrieve the inhaler, taking her son as he was “clingy” and crying.

Cleary would not have taken her son if she thought she was drunk, the court heard.

Ms Fagan said: “She is particularly embarrassed about the whole scenario.”

She said Cleary had previously been insured to drive the vehicle and it was a mistake that she was no longer covered.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and disqualified Cleary from driving for 21 months.

She must pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.