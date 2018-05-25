Duo accused of assault to face trial

Two Wiganers accused of beating up a man will face trial after denying the offences.

Leanne Liptrot and Linda Liptrot both faced identical charges of assaulting Mark Bentham by beating when they appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Both Leanne Liptrot, who is 35 and from Vincent Way, and 55-year old Linda Liptrot of Anson Place in Marsh Green, pleaded not guilty.

The alleged incident took place on November 7 last year.

Both defendants will now return to the same court on July 23. They were released on unconditional bail.