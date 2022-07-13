Eight people arrested as police join forces to catch criminals crossing Wigan border

Eight people were arrested yesterday as part of Operation Crossbow, while police also seized 13 vehicles and recorded 40 traffic offences and 16 speed offences.

The arrests included a wanted male, who was apprehended following a pursuit of a cloned vehicle.

The day of action saw Cheshire Constabulary join forces with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), deploying more than 150 officers in a bid to disrupt and deny criminals using roads across the region.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras were used to virtually monitor vehicles crossing between the counties, while stop checks were made on all vehicles linked to criminal activity or operating on the roads illegally.

Officers also used operator initiated facial recognition (OIFR), allowing them to photograph a face and compare it in real time to a reference image database to assist them to confirm the identity of the person in front of them.

Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter, head of GMP’s specialist operations unit, said: “Targeting those who cross the border between one police force and another is key to fighting crime in our districts.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Constabulary came together for the operation

“Yesterday’s day of action, under Operation Crossbow, is just one example of Greater Manchester Police’s work with partner agencies to effectively reduce risk and stop people becoming victims in the first place.

“It goes without saying that there is more to be done but this action should build public trust and confidence that we are taking a proactive approach to preventing and reducing crime, harm and anti-social behaviour.”

Superintendent Sarah Heath, from Cheshire Constabulary, said: “We are relentless in our pursuit to disrupt criminal activity especially on and around our borders – we will use all the resources available to us to make it even more difficult for those intent on crossing the border to commit crime.

“The day has been an all-round success, showcasing the constabulary’s solid efforts to impede any potential criminal activity taking place on or across the borders.