Eighth man arrested as murder probe continues after 'horrendous attack'

Detectives investigating a murder, in which a man was set on fire, have made a further arrest.



Officers executed warrants at four residential properties in Liverpool yesterday as part of their investigation into the death of 48-year-old Robert Beattie.

He was found with serious burns at his home on Waverley, in Skelmersdale, on September 26 and taken to hospital, but died on October 10.

Detectives believe he had been doused in some type of accelerant when he answered the door of his property, before being set on fire in a targeted attack.

Seven men have previously been arrested as part of the investigation, with two released with no further action. The other five men remain on police bail pending further inquiries until December 19.

An eighth man – a 19-year-old from Liverpool – was arrested yesterday on suspicion of wounding, arson with intent to endanger life and murder. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have made a further arrest today, in addition to the previous arrests made in this investigation, following searches in the Walton, Anfield, Aintree and Tuebrook areas of Liverpool.

“However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are asking anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“This was a horrendous attack on a defenceless man and we believe there will be people out there who will know what happened and who was responsible, and we would urge them to search their consciences and come forward.

“Our thoughts remain very much with Mr Beattie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 068 of September 26.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.