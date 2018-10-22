Elderly man injured as armed robbers target Wigan shop in early-morning raid

An elderly man has been taken to hospital after an armed robbery in Wigan.



Two people armed with a knife went into Aspull Village Stores, on Moorside, Aspull, at 5.35am on Monday.

The ambulance service said an elderly man with a head injury was taken to hospital.

It is thought the man had been organising the morning newspapers when the robbery happened.

Police are investigating what happened and staff from nearby businesses were shocked to see officers in the area when they arrived at work.

The shop was open for business as usual just a few hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.