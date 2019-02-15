Elderly Wigan victim of violent crime in dock for drink driving

A pensioner who was previously the victim of a ‘vicious attack’ got behind the wheel after drinking to check on his wife amid reports of trouble nearby, a court heard.



Edward Derbyshire, 82, had been drinking in a pub when he heard that a number of youths were in the area.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told he panicked, having been the victim of a serious crime six years ago, and decided to drive to his home on Withington Lane, Aspull, to check on his wife.

But he was stopped by police on Albion Drive, in New Springs, at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 17 and blew a positive breath test.

Defending, Peter Moran said: “Some six years ago he was very badly assaulted by people who had come out of the area and burgled him and tied him up, put him in the boot of his car and assaulted his wife, so you can imagine, at his age then and now, he has some trepidation about public disorder in the area.

“It has to be said that Top Lock has had some recent problems, so much so that the council and the police are jointly patrolling the area with a view to stopping youngsters in particular from causing havoc and there would appear to be some level of drug dealing on the canal banks as well.

“That was why the police were present at the time of this incident. They had, in fact, put in surveillance vehicles and were actively looking for a young gang from Ince who were there, it appears, to cause trouble and that gang in fact were present.

“Mr Derbyshire was in the pub having had a few drinks and decides he will go home to see that everything is alright.”

Mr Moran said his client now accepted he should have stayed in the pub and phoned her instead. Derbyshire pleaded guilty to drink-driving. He had 64mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath, while the legal limit is 35mgs.

Mr Moran said: “It is a great pity that he appears for the first time at his age. He apologises profusely.”

He said Derbyshire used his car to transport his 81-year-old wife, who has mobility issues, and they enjoyed going to a caravan in Blackpool. Magistrates imposed a 17-month driving ban and £120 fine.

Derbyshire must also pay £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.

