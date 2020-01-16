Eleven years in prison for Wigan knife man

A Wigan thug is beginning an 11-year prison sentence for knifing in the back a man who came to buy a push bike from him.



Bolton Crown Court heard matters turned ugly and then violent when the pair couldn’t agree a price for the two-wheeler.

Bolton Crown Court

John Moody had come to Thomas Kerr’s then home in Lancaster Road, Hindley, on Saturday August 3 last year after learning that the bicycle was for sale.

But, the hearing was told, an argument broke out over the price and when the victim turned to leave, Kerr ran up behind him and stabbed him in the back with a knife.

Mr Moody was taken by ambulance to the Manchester Royal Infirmary where he had a chest drain inserted and he was treated for a stab wound 1.8cm in length on the left upper rear side of his back.

The court heard that in the meantime Kerr had gone to hide in a neighbour’s garden.

When the neighbour came out of his home accompanied by his six-year-old son and asked him to leave, Kerr told him he had just stabbed someone and threatened to stab him too.

At that point he put his hand in his pocket as if to get a knife.

However he then moved off into another garden in the street from where he persuaded the resident to take him by car to a member of Kerr’s family’s home in Holt Street, Hindley, but the police arrived soon afterwards and arrested him.

The hearing was told that the attack on Mr Moody was witnessed by a third neighbour.

Kerr had initially pleaded not guilty to intending to cause Mr Moody grievous bodily harm (otherwise known as section 18 wounding) and to possession of a bladed article and had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this week.

But at an earlier hearing he changed both pleas to guilty and was later given an 11-year custodial term.