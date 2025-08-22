The police watchdog is investigating how Ellis Rocks came to die after being arrested and put in a cell

The grieving family of a Wigan 26-year-old who died after he was found collapsed in a police cell have announced details of his funeral.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Rocks was found unresponsive in custody at Wigan police headquarters on August 1 and lost his battle for life two days later in hospital.

An investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and since then watchdog has said that two Greater Manchester Police officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct and a further three are under investigation for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis’s mum Paula Wilkie has taken to social media to announce that his funeral will be held at Pemberton St John’s CE Church on Friday August 29 at 11am.

He will be borne to the church in a horse-drawn carriage from the Kitt Green Tavern on City Road where the cortege will assemble at 10.30pm.

The service will be followed by a family-only committal at Wigan Crematorium.

St Thomas's club in Marsh Green will be open after the church service for everyone who would like to come along and share stories about Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local people helped to raise the best part of £3,000 towards the funeral with a series of charity events co-ordinated by the Kitt Green Tavern including bonus balls, football cards, a balloon release day and a collection bucket on the bar.

The pub will be open from 10am on the day of the funeral for anyone wanting a drink beforehand.