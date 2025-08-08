Graffiti featuring the name of a man who died after being arrested has been daubed on signs at a Wigan community organisation.

Blue paint was used to write on signs outside Fur Clemt’s base on Montrose Avenue, Kitt Green.

It referred to 26-year-old Ellis Rocks, who died on Sunday, two days after being found collapsed in a cell at Wigan police station.

The graffiti coincided with arrangements for Ellis’ funeral being announced.

Graffiti at Fur Clemt's base in Kitt Green

His mum Paula Wilkie spoke out in a Facebook post, writing: “This is not something I want to be seeing. I know people are angry and want to remember Ellis's name, but this certainly isn't the way. It's bringing negative attention to my son, which we don't need right now. Please, please don't do anything else like this. Let's remember Ellis in a positive way.”

Fur Clemt tackles food waste by making edible surplus food available to the community through its cafe, food outlet and food sharing initiatives, rather than letting it go to landfill.

A post on its Facebook page said: “Defacing our property and the local area is not only costly to small charitable organisations like ourselves, but really brings the area down and makes it look bad. There are other ways of remembering someone within the community.

Ellis Rocks

“Please do not deface our signs. This is extra time and money we really don’t need to be investing in when we are already super busy.

“We have cameras and will be passing the footage onto the relevant authorities.”

The graffiti was also reported to be on other locations along Montrose Avenue.

It came after R Banks and Son Funerals announced arrangements for Ellis’ funeral, with the notice featuring the badge of football club Aston Villa.

Graffiti at Fur Clemt

A funeral will be held at 11am on Friday, August 29 at St John’s Church in Pemberton.

It will be followed by a private committal at Wigan Crematorium and a celebration of his life at St Thomas’ Club in Marsh Green.

More than £1,500 has now been donated to a fund-raising appeal to give Ellis a “beautiful send-off”.

The Kitt Green Tavern will hold a balloon release in memory of Ellis at 4pm on Sunday. There will also be a fund-raising event, with a barbecue, football cards and a singer.

Ellis was detained by police on the evening of Thursday, July 31 at the Britannia Hotel in Standish on suspicion of dealing drugs. He was also wanted for an alleged assault in London.

Greater Manchester Police refuted online speculation that he was taking part in a protest there.

Ellis was taken to Wigan police station, but was found collapsed in a cell there in the early hours of the following day.

He was rushed to hospital, suffering a cardiac arrest on the ambulance journey there, but sadly died two days later with his family at his side.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said the force was co-operating with an independent investigation.