The whole of Wigan borough is for the first time to be subject to a dispersal zone in local police’s latest bid to prevent car cruising meets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the fifth time this year that officers have resorted to a dispersal zone locally, but never before has one covered the whole Wigan and Leigh division.

Previous meets have seen gatherings of largely young people with cars sometimes been driven at speed or performing wheel spins, donuts and other sturnts, often on a public highway or car park. The A49 link road and Wigan Asda car park have been particularly popular haunts in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting on intelligence that further events are planned for this weekend, the order will be in place from 6pm tomorrow (Friday July 25) and remain in place for 48 hours.

A map from Greater Manchester Police showing that the dispersal zone involves the whole Wigan and Leigh division

When a disperal zone is in place, vehicles can be seized under the Police Reform Act 2002 and their drivers prosecuted.

Anyone attending car cruiser events at locations within the zone will see their vehicle registrations noted, and the owner’s insurance company will be alerted. This can cause vehicle insurance to increase or to be terminated and can be difficult to get insurance with another company.

A section 35 dispersal order also gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, empowering them to issue people a notice to leave the area immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to do so can lead to an arrest, or if they return to the area after already being issued a warning.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP reads: “Once again, the order authorised by Insp Morris, will be implemented and robustly enforced by the local Neighbourhood Team, as well as specialist resources.

"In response to previous responses from the public, this order will not impact any pre-planned classic car shows, it will not impact on anyone who owns a specialized vehicle and drives it responsibly.

"It impacts on those groups/individuals who either gather en masse on our public roads or car parks and behave in a manner which many would describe as unfitting within the local community and anti-social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will impact on those of you who use their vehicle on a road and treat said road as a race track, risking the safety of not only themselves, but other law-abiding road-users.

"If you fall within the second category, this weekend, we will stop you!

"We will seize your vehicle! We will prosecute you and we will inform your respective insurance companies with a view to having your policy cancelled.”