Everything you need to know to stay safe amid rising reports of courier crime in Wigan

Wigan residents are urged to be vigilant following a rise in reports of courier crime.

There were seven reported cases last week alone, leading police to issue advice on how people can protect themselves.

Courier fraud is when a criminal contacts someone by phone to convince them to hand over money or credit or debit cards for a legitimate reason. Someone will then drive to them and pick this up.

Sometimes criminals say they are from a bank and might be able to confirm easily obtainable information, such as their full name and address.

After gaining the victim’s trust, the criminals might say something like:

There is a fraudulent payment on the card or the card is due to expire and needs to be replaced, so they need the PIN.

There is an investigation which requires them to withdraw money and hand it over to a courier. They say the card will be returned when the investigation is over or they will ask the victim to purchase expensive items that need to be handed to a courier for examination.

Money has been removed from the victim’s bank account by corrupt bank staff. They are advised someone at the branch has already been arrested but the “police” need to withdraw money for evidence.

All these scenarios are cases that have actually happened to people.

Criminals pretending to be from the bank will often tell their victims not to speak to anyone about the investigation and say they will get their money back.

They also ask people to lie to their bank or bypass security measures, may offer to send a courier to collect the money, bank card and PIN, and will ask victims to write down the PIN and place it in a separate envelope to their card.

The police shared these steps to help people protect themselves from courier fraud:

Don’t hand your bank card over to anyone. Your bank or the police will never ring you to tell you they are going to your home to pick up money or your card.

Never input your PIN or card details on your phone. Your bank will never ask you to input your card or PIN onto your phone and if you are asked to do this, you need to hang up immediately.

Stop and think. Criminals are experts at impersonating banks, trusted organisations or the police. They will try to rush and panic you into responding to their requests, so reject, refuse or ignore these requests.

Always speak to your bank securely. If you’re contacted out of the blue, you can always call your bank back on a phone number you know to be correct, such as a number on the bank’s website or on any documents you have received. Hang up and wait five minutes before you call, as criminals may stay on the line. Alternatively, use a different line altogether to call your bank.

Report to Action Fraud if you suspect you have been the victim of a courier fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.