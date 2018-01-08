Ex-football coach Barry Bennell goes on trial over 'child sex abuse'

Former football coach Barry Bennell is due to stand trial today over a string of child sex allegations.

The 63-year-old will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday for the start of the trial, which is expected to last eight weeks.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach is charged with 55 offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

The charges relate to 12 complainants and the offences allegedly happened between 1979 and 1991, when the alleged victims were boys aged between eight and 15.

An earlier court hearing was told Bennell had previously changed his name to Richard Jones and would be referred to in the proceedings as Mr Jones.