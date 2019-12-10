Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Sam Tomkins had bank cards stolen by police in Spain

Ex-Wigan Warriors star Sam Tomkins has revealed he has had his bank cards stolen by police while travelling in Spain.

Tomkins, who now plays for Super League side Catalans Dragons, took to Twitter to express his outrage at the incident which happened this morning.

He said it happened when he was crossing the border and was asked to pull over by the Spanish Police, who then asked him to get out of his car so they could search it.

After a 10 minute search, he was then told it was fine for him to leave.

But Tomkins said that when he got the next toll, he was shocked to realise that police had gone through his wallet and stole his English and French bank cards.

The 30-year-old tweeted: "Got pulled over by the Spanish police while crossing the border and asked to get out of my car while they searched it.

"Took them 10 minutes then said I was fine to leave.

"Then I get to the next toll and realise they’d gone through my wallet and stolen all my English and French bank cards."

Tomkins enjoyed two spells with his hometown club Wigan before moving to French side Catalans 12 months ago.

His other brother Joel, also an ex-Warrior, has joined him in Perpignan ahead of the 2020 campaign.