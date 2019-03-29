Ex-Wigan Warriors star Brett Dallas in court after stealing shorts

Former Wigan favourite Brett Dallas has told a court he will seek help after being caught stealing four pairs of shorts.

Dallas, 44, appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court in Queensland on Thursday facing charges of petty theft.

Dallas left his boots on the pitch at the JJB Stadium after his final match

He pleaded guilty to stealing the shorts, an SD card and a portable charger earlier this year, the Daily Mercury reported.

Dallas was ordered to pay $129.94 restitution and fined him $600 before being discharged without conviction.

It is the second time he was been charged with stealing following petty theft.

And when magistrate Damien Dwyer told the former Australia winger "you obviously know that if you need some assistance there's plenty of people you can reach out to", Dallas replied: "Yes I will, your honour."

The court heard he is living on $150 a week - about £81 - and is sleeping at a friend's house after being kicked out of his girlfriend's home.

Prosecutor Brandon Selic said Dallas is trying to "work out his life out on his own".

Scores of Wigan fans will hope he succeeds, given how fondly he is remembered for his exploits in the Cherry and White.

Dallas had already played in England - with the ‘95 World Cup-winning Australia squad - before he joined Wigan in 2000.

He signed for two years but stayed for seven, and turned down several NRL offers to stay at the club.

He was included in the 2001 Super League Dream Team and won a Challenge Cup with Wigan at Murrayfield the following year.

The former Queensland star built a reputation for not only being one of the quickest wingers but one of the toughest, too.

And when he called time on his Wigan career at the end of a rocky 2006, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he left his boots in the centre circle at the DW (then-JJB) Stadium.