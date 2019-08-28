Experts to advise on how Wigan businesses can combat cyber crime

Wigan businesses are being invited to a free event which could help prevent them falling victim to the billion-pound cyber crime crisis.

Half a dozen high-profile experts in the field will offer top tips at the University of Bolton on preventing local firms joining the many in the UK who have unfortunately been targeted by malicious and ruthless internet crooks.

It is thought the cost to the UK economy from such scammers reaches an eight-figure sum each year.

Commercial lawyer James Pearson and Helen Williams, a cyber security advisor for the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, are among the guest speakers.

Pre-booking for the morning event on Wednesday September 25 is essential.

Wigan companies wanting to attend should visit www.eventura.com/csc2019