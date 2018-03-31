Face-puncher Wigan thug must pay victim compo

A young Wigan thug has been spared being locked up but must pay the man he beat up £500 compensation.

Joseph Matthew Gregory, 18, of Buchanan Road, Worsley Hall, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge having already admitted to Wigan and Leigh magistrates that he caused Cameron Halstead grievous bodily harm during a vicious attack.

The hearing was told that both men were out with separate groups of friends in Wigan town centre in the early hours of Thursday October 26.

There was some kind of conversation as both groups attended the Indiependence bar on King Street West before they went their separate ways.

After the bar closed they each separately left with their friends but then arrived at the junction of Dorning Street and Bishopgate at the same time when Gregory approached the Mr Halstead and punched him several times in the face.

Their friends intervened and they both went their separate ways.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for the injuries to his face.

Gregory was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

At crown court he was sentenced to 12 months’ detention suspended for 18 months. He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement lasting 20 days.

The judge ordered him to pay Mr Halstead £500 in compensation for the injuries he suffered which must have all been handed over within four months.

A five-year restraining order preventing his having any contact with the victim or his family was also imposed and Gregory must also pay a £40 victim surcharge.