Family of man who died in Wigan horror crash thank first responders

The family of a man who died after his mobility scooter was hit by a car, have thanked the public for their efforts to save him.

At around 8.50pm ast night (Thursday), police responded to reports of a crash on Poolstock Lane in Wigan.

It’s reported that a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Poolstock towards Wigan town centre when it collided with a man riding a mobility scooter.

At that point, the Zafira left the carriageway and collided with the front of a house and a van.

The man riding the mobility scooter – believed to be in his 50s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he sadly died a short time after.

His brother contacted Wigan Today this morning, asking to remain anonymous as he and his family are "in shock".

He said: "We just want to say thank you to all people that tried saving his life."

An off duty nurse and two Wigan residents are thought to have attempted CPR last night whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.