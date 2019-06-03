Family of murdered tot pay tribute to their "loved beyond words" baby girl

The family of 22-month-old Ella-Rose Clover, who was murdered in Manchester, have paid tribute to her

Ella-Rose's mum, Pagan Clover, said: "There is no way to describe how it felt losing Ella, The pain is physical; it feels like nothing I have ever experienced.

Michael Wild and Sharleen Hughes

"Ella’s death hasn’t just affected me; it had had an indescribable impact on my entire family and network of friends.

"Ella was a little monkey, she was infectious and everybody loved her, now everybody’s heart is in pieces.

"My son Harry will never get the chance to meet his big sister. Freyah will never see her sister, her best friend again. My family and I will suffer for the rest of our lives.

"Ella showed nothing but love for Sharleen and Mick, they were a massive part of our daily lives and always came across as loving and caring towards me and my girls. Then they both breached our trust and Ella’s in the worst way possible. Never would I have believed that either of them could ever hurt our baby.

"Ella was loved beyond words and there will always be a hole in my heart that only Ella can fill. There are no words to describe the feeling of pain and loss.

"No level of punishment will ever be enough but maybe knowing that Mick Wild can never harm another child will go some way to helping us all heal one day. "

Michael Wild, 30, of Shevington Gardens, Wythenshawe, Manchester was found guilty of the murder of 22-month-old Ella-Rose Clover and was sentenced today (Monday) at Liverpool Crown Court, to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

Sharleen Hughes, 36, of College Bank Way, Rochdale, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of perverting the course of justice – Hughes is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 5 June 2019 also at Liverpool Crown court.

