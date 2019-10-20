Family pays tribute to one-year-old girl after tragic death

The family of a one-year-old girl who died in Radcliffe have paid tribute to her.



Orianna Crilly-Cifrova, died on Thursday 17 October after being rushed to hospital. Policd had been called shortly after 2.25pm on Wednesday to reports that a one-year-old girl was injured at a property on Cross Lane. Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died despite best efforts of specialist doctors.

Today, Orianna's family released a heartrending tribute to her.

"As a family we have been asked to say a few words about our beautiful Orianna, but even a thousand words could not begin to describe how much she was loved and how much joy she brought to our lives" they said.



“Orianna was just 12 months old, learning to walk and talk and starting to develop her own little personality. She had the cheekiest smile with the biggest brown eyes, a combination that melted out hearts and wrapped us around her little finger.



“Orianna was a daughter, grand daughter and great grand daughter and the void she leaves can never be filled.



“She was our gift and cruelly taken from us and we are unsure how we can live without her.

Orianna was our little princess and she was the centre of her daddies world. He loved her millions and she will always be in his heart and his memories and will be loved forever.



“The family would like to thank family and friends for their support and ask for privacy during this tragic time ".



The girl's 19-year-old mother, Chelsea Crilly from Atherton, has been charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

Jamie Chadwick, a 21-year-old of Cross Lane, Radcliffe has been charged with the murder of a one-year-old girl.

They will appear at Minshul Street Crown Court on October 22.