Fan glassed a woman in the face after she drenched him with beer

A woman was glassed in the face when she reacted to comments about the Hillsborough disaster by throwing a drink over the man she thought had made them.



Kelly Philbin and Ricky Lee Byron did not know each other but had chatted briefly as they watched a Champions League football match at the Wheatsheaf pub in Atherton in May last year, a Bolton Crown Court hearing was told.

Bolton Crown Court, where the hearing took place

But it turned to violence when she thought Newcastle fan Byron had passed comment that Liverpool supporters had “deserved to die” in the Hillsborough disaster.

An offended Ms Philbin reacted by drenching Byron with her beer.

The hearing was told that the defendant then hit her in the face with a pint glass, causing a 3.5cm gash to her left eyebrow and upper eyelid which required stitches.

The 27-year-old of Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, was initially charged with causing Ms Philbin grievous bodily harm with intent - the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.

He had denied committing such an offence and, at a hearing earlier this year, the charge was downgraded to grievous bodily harm without intent.

Byron then pleaded guilty to that offence but said that it was someone else who had passed the comment and that Ms Philbin had targeted the wrong person.

The judge gave him a 10-month jail sentence but ruled it be suspended for 24 months, saying that the assault had not been intentional.

Byron must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.