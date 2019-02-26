Fatal stabbing: Flowers laid at crime scene as police continue investigation

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a man was fatally stabbed last weekend.
Police were called to an address in Platt Street at around 11.45pm after paramedics reports a man had been stabbed. On arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man in his 30s who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.
Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been named in court listings as Philip Rooney.
Stephen Brocklehurst, of Billinge Road in Pemberton, has been charged with murder and will appear at Manchester Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).