Fatal Wigan crash: Police arrest two more men on suspicion of manslaughter and kidnap

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Wigan which killed a mother of five have made further arrests.



Two 27-year-old old men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and kidnap, following the three-car smash which killed 34-year-old mother Joanne Bailey-Collinge on Saturday, April 20 in Bickershaw Lane.

The scene of the fatal crash

Related: Man charged with with manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice



Related: Tributes pour in for Wigan mum of five killed in hit-and-run



A woman, aged 19, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in custody for questioning.

Shortly after 5.45pm on Saturday 20 April 2019, police were called to Bickershaw Lane to reports that three cars had collided – a black Volkswagen Polo, a silver Mercedes C220 saloon and a grey Volkswagen Amarok.



Police and Ambulance Services attended but sadly Joanne, the driver of the Polo, later died at hospital.

The driver and occupants of the Amarok failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road, Wigan. They escaped by forcing another motorist to drive them away from the scene.



A 13-year-old girl a 29-year-old man travelling in the Polo were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition.



A 4-year-old girl also in the Polo was taken to hospital for less serious injuries. She has since been released from hospital.



A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in police custody in hospital.



The occupants of the Amarok have been traced.



Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation and have appeared at court. Joseph Pownall, 26, of no fixed address, is charged with the following offences:



• Manslaughter

• Causing death by dangerous driving

• Two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

• Kidnap

• Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice



He appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court alongside Steven Fairclough, 42, also of no fixed address, who was charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are next due to appear at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square on 20 May 2019.

Joanne Bailey-Collinge was killed in the collision

A fund-raiser has been set up to support Joanne's family and to cover funeral costs. You can donate by clicking here