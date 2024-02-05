Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, of Imperial Drive, Leigh, is alleged to have indecently exposed himself on both November 22 and 23 – just days before his teenaged son stood trial for murder.

He is also charged with taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He has already appeared before magistrates who remanded him into custody pending his first appearance at Manchester Crown Court on February 23.