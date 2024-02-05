Father of Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe in court for indecent exposure
The father of Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe will appear before a judge later this month accused of sex offences.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, of Imperial Drive, Leigh, is alleged to have indecently exposed himself on both November 22 and 23 – just days before his teenaged son stood trial for murder.
He is also charged with taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
He has already appeared before magistrates who remanded him into custody pending his first appearance at Manchester Crown Court on February 23.