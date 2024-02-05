News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Father of Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe in court for indecent exposure

The father of Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe will appear before a judge later this month accused of sex offences.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, of Imperial Drive, Leigh, is alleged to have indecently exposed himself on both November 22 and 23 – just days before his teenaged son stood trial for murder.

He is also charged with taking an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He has already appeared before magistrates who remanded him into custody pending his first appearance at Manchester Crown Court on February 23.

Kyle Ratcliffe has yet to enter any pleas.