Fears for life eased after police reveal why they cordoned off Wigan woodland

Locals feared the worst after word spread that a popular Wigan beauty spot had been cordoned off by police.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT
Hindley residents took to social media to voice concerns after it was reported that police tape was preventing entry to Borsdane Woods yesterday afternoon (November 21).

Some feared that a body may have been found.

Borsdane Wood, Local Nature Reserve, Hindley.Borsdane Wood, Local Nature Reserve, Hindley.
Borsdane Wood, Local Nature Reserve, Hindley.
But reassurance came today after a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police issued a statement saying: “Officers were called to Mill Lane in Hindley at around noon on Tuesday November 21 following the discovery of a vehicle which was suspected to have been stolen and involved in a burglary in Leigh on Monday.

"As yet no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”