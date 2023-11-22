Fears for life eased after police reveal why they cordoned off Wigan woodland
Locals feared the worst after word spread that a popular Wigan beauty spot had been cordoned off by police.
Hindley residents took to social media to voice concerns after it was reported that police tape was preventing entry to Borsdane Woods yesterday afternoon (November 21).
Some feared that a body may have been found.
But reassurance came today after a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police issued a statement saying: “Officers were called to Mill Lane in Hindley at around noon on Tuesday November 21 following the discovery of a vehicle which was suspected to have been stolen and involved in a burglary in Leigh on Monday.
"As yet no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”