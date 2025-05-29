Fears grow for missing young Wigan man
Baruch was last seen in Tram Street, Platt Bridge, at around 8.45pm on Thursday May 29.
That officers have issued an appeal for help in tracing him so soon after his disappearance is a measure of their concern for his welfare.
Baruch is described as a black male, 6ft tall of medium build with short, black hair, and when last seen was wearing a red T-shirt, turquoise jogging bottoms with a pink stripe down the legs and either black trainers or grey slippers.
Police say that he is non-verbal but does understand what is being said to him.
A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Baruch and want to make sure that he is safe and well.”
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 0161 856 7969, quoting log 3295 of 29/05/25.