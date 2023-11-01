Yobs assaulted a man after he challenged them for "throwing mud balls at cars" on Hallowe’en night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they were flooded with calls from people reporting a "large gang of 20 to 30 youths" terrorising Winstanley shopping precinct yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

Local micropub Real Ale Revolution 1 posted a picture of a man with facial injuries, alongside the post: "Absolutely vile and disgusting behaviour from the kids again tonight, throwing mud balls again at cars then assaulting the man that stopped to challenge them. Police have been called."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'have-a-go hero' was assaulted after he challenged yobs during Halloween night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post attracted more than 100 comments from residents expressing their horror and disgust at what happened.

They included Melissa Pilling, who said: "This is awful behaviour, this is someone’s dad they have hurt. They wouldn’t like it if someone attacked their dad like that. Hope they get caught and the man is ok!"

Kerry Holland commented: "A change is needed in the law for punishment for this kind of behaviour. It's a mix of the law going soft and parents turning a blind eye with discipline. There's always been issues around the shops at Winstanley. It needs to be a regular patrolled area at all times of the week."

And Liz Sherriff said: "I'm so sorry for this man. He looks really shaken up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What the heck is happening with young people these days? We would never have dared do such a thing. It wouldn't even have entered our heads. Winstanley and surrounding areas used to be so nice, now people are just scared to go out!"

Bev N Paul Hesketh also commented: “The anti social behaviour in the area is getting worse, this is absolutely terrible. Please please anyone who sees this type of behaviour please report it to the police and council. This has got to stop. I was going to say before someone gets hurt, but they already have.”

Following the incident, GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: "Police are aware and investigating a large number of calls to police in response to ASB (anti-social behaviour), trouble with youths in the Winstanley area of Wigan yesterday evening on Hallowe’en.

"If anyone has any information of individuals responsible please can you contact police on 0161 856 7124."