Festive crackdown on security van robberies launched in Wigan

A huge seasonal crackdown on thwarting security van ambushes across the region has been launched in Wigan borough.

And the crusade could not be better timed, there having been one such “cash-in-transit” robbery at the Poolstock Tesco only a fortnight ago.

The campaign launch at Leigh Sports Village. The group includes (centre) ACC Jane Meirs and Sarah Staff

Gathering at Leigh Sports Village, British Security Industry partners and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) yesterday published a short animation as part of its effort to educate members of the public about how they can help to keep their communities safe from this dangerous type of crime.

The animation, to be shared with all UK police forces, partner agencies and the wider public, highlights the consequences of cash-in-transit robberies and the importance of working together to tackle them.

During the Christmas period, officers from the six North West forces will be putting extra resources in place, using a range of tactics to escort security vehicles as they carry out their normal deliveries.

This includes using armed police vehicles escorting high-risk security vehicles as they carry out cash deliveries, CCTV monitoring and patrol cars following cash-handling vehicles. All cash containers will also include either Smartwater or a dye, which will be released when they are opened, marking the notes so they are both unusable and traceable.

Nationally, there has been significant success in combating cash-in-transit robberies with 66 offenders being convicted and sentenced to more than 500 years in prison since 2018

Sarah Staff, Head of SaferCash said: “Although we have seen a reduction in cash in transit robberies in recent years, we are not complacent. We’re committed to working with police forces to make sure criminals don’t see these type of offences as easy ways to make money, because they most definitely are not.

“This animation aims to educate the public about cash in transit robberies, its effects on the victim and on the wider community, and more importantly how members of the public can help catch and convict these criminals, helping to keep their communities safe.”

Jayne Meir, Assistant Chief Constable Commercial Robbery lead (National Police Chief Council), said “I would like to extend my full support to this important and innovative campaign. The safety and security of the men and women who work in the cash in transit industry is paramount and our UK forces are committed to working in partnership with the professional security industry in tackling this area of crime. By the public reporting a suspicious incident or criminal action they are assisting in apprehending criminals who have no regard for the effect these crimes have on individuals.”

Chief Insp Mike Ankers from the ROCU’s Regional Intelligence Unit, said: “Our message to those planning on carrying out cash-in-transit robberies in the run-up to Christmas is clear - we will find you and we will make sure you spend this Christmas and many more to come behind bars away from your family and loved ones.

“Robberies that target cash-in-transit vehicles, banks, post offices and commercial businesses are often violent offences that can result in life-changing mental and physical scars on those who find themselves confronted by these criminals.

“This is by no means a victimless crime. These robberies can cause deep distress to those at the brunt of the attacks, who are just trying to earn an honest living.”

Gareth Skinner from the British Security Industry Association said: “We want to spread the message that these aren’t victimless crimes – they are often violent offences that can result in life-changing mental and physical scars on those who find themselves confronted by these criminals.”