Fewer firearms licences were revoked by Greater Manchester Police last year, new figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was despite the number of licence revocations across England and Wales reaching a new high, with gun control campaigners suggesting police forces "are starting to take public safety more seriously" after several high-profile tragedies.

To legally own a firearm and associated ammunition in the UK, the holder must apply for a licence from their local police force, which must be renewed every five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police revoked fewer firearms licences locally

New data released by the Home Office shows there were 126 new firearm licence applications granted by GMP in the year to March, up on the 115 a year earlier.

The number of licences revoked fell over the same period, from eight to four.

Across England and Wales there were 6,657 new applications granted for firearm certificates, a four per cent increase compared with the previous year and the highest number since March 2020.

Across both nations there were 542 firearm certificates revoked, a seven per cent increase on last year, and the highest number since comparable records began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Squires, professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton, said police forces were beginning to act after a "sequence of domestic homicides".

He said action had been taken to "bring more consistency to licencing in the 43 police forces", with enhanced training for firearms inquiry officers, recognising the process will now be better resourced.

"The police now feel they have a 'green light' to push for a tighter and more restrictive licensing environment and that they are pushing against an opening door," he added.

However, despite the overall fall in numbers, there are still significant discrepancies between police forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Overton, executive director of Action on Armed Violence, said: “Some forces conduct more rigorous background checks than others, and the medical verification process is inconsistent.

"The Government should move to standardise vetting procedures nationally, ensure proper resourcing for firearms licensing units and implement mandatory mental health checks."

In Greater Manchester there were 1,891 active licences as of March, which accounted for 10,151 firearms.

It meant the area had a rate of 344 firearms per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police force areas with the highest rates of firearms were those in more rural areas.

North Yorkshire had the highest with 3,029 per 100,000 people followed by Dyfed-Powys (2,977 per 100,000) and Cumbria (2,453 per 100,000).

The Metropolitan Police had the lowest rate, with 188 per 100,000.

A spokesperson for the Gun Control Network said: "We believe the Government must go further to ensure the licensing process is more robust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Partners, ex-partners and household members of applicants must be involved in the process, medical and mental health checks must be more stringent, and all police forces must apply the same high standards consistently.”

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation, which campaigns for sustainable shooting, has previously called for a single licensing body to replace the varying processes currently administered by separate police forces.

"The case for a national body with common standards and proper oversight is overwhelming," said BASC’s director of firearms, Bill Harriman.

"Without bold reform, we risk further decline, poorer public service, and lasting damage to a sector that contributes £3.3bn to the UK economy and £500m worth of conservation across the UK."