Fifth man arrested in Billy Livesley murder probe is bailed

The latest man to have been arrested in the Billy Livesley murder probe has been released on bail this evening.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday evening has now been bailed after facing police questions.

He is the fifth man to be questioned in connection with the 21-year-old’s death.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, shortly after 9.35pm on Friday December 28.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died the following day from a significant head injury.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with murder earlier this month.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody until a further hearing in February.

A 22-year-old man was arrested last week on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was released under investigation, while a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released with no further action.

There has been a massive outpouring of grief since Billy died and thousands of pounds has been raised to pay for his funeral and help his pregnant girlfriend Leah.

Billy was a lifelong Everton FC supporter and his family and friends went to Sunday’s match against AFC Bournemouth to pay their respects.

Thousands of fans broke into a round of applause in the 21st minute.

In the 22nd minute of the match, the official Everton account tweeted: “A brilliant round of applause from the sell-out Goodison crowd to remember Billy Livesley, who tragically passed away recently aged 21.”