Fines for four Wigan parents who failed to send their children to school regularly

Clair Gibson, of Stout Street, Leigh, did not ensure her daughter attended lessons regularly between April 19 and July 22.

She was ordered to pay a £46 fine, £90 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Ash Gregson, of the same address, faced the same charge but the offence was withdrawn.

Parents were taken to court after their children failed to attend school regularly

Vanessa O'Malley, of Christopher Street, Ince, did not send her daughter to school regularly during the same dates.

Wigan justices told her to pay a £130 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Terri O'Neill, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, also pleaded guilty to failing to send her daughter to school regularly between those dates.

She must pay a £40 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.