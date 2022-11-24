News you can trust since 1853
Fines for four Wigan parents who failed to send their children to school regularly

Four parents who admitted failing to send their children to school regularly have been fined.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Clair Gibson, of Stout Street, Leigh, did not ensure her daughter attended lessons regularly between April 19 and July 22.

She was ordered to pay a £46 fine, £90 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Ash Gregson, of the same address, faced the same charge but the offence was withdrawn.

Parents were taken to court after their children failed to attend school regularly

Vanessa O'Malley, of Christopher Street, Ince, did not send her daughter to school regularly during the same dates.

Wigan justices told her to pay a £130 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Terri O'Neill, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, also pleaded guilty to failing to send her daughter to school regularly between those dates.

She must pay a £40 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Ishan Haider, of Hancock Close, Hindley Green, must pay a £66 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge for failing to send his children to school regularly between April 19 and August 17.