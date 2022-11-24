Fines for four Wigan parents who failed to send their children to school regularly
Four parents who admitted failing to send their children to school regularly have been fined.
Clair Gibson, of Stout Street, Leigh, did not ensure her daughter attended lessons regularly between April 19 and July 22.
She was ordered to pay a £46 fine, £90 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Ash Gregson, of the same address, faced the same charge but the offence was withdrawn.
Vanessa O'Malley, of Christopher Street, Ince, did not send her daughter to school regularly during the same dates.
Wigan justices told her to pay a £130 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Terri O'Neill, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, also pleaded guilty to failing to send her daughter to school regularly between those dates.
She must pay a £40 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge.
Ishan Haider, of Hancock Close, Hindley Green, must pay a £66 fine, £100 costs and £34 victim surcharge for failing to send his children to school regularly between April 19 and August 17.