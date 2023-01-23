Fines issued and vehicles seized at an anti-social car gathering in Wigan

Officers have pledged further crackdowns after taking action in Ashton-in-Makerfield on Sunday January 22.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Officers from B relief responded to reports of vehicles being driven in an anti-social and dangerous manner in the Ashton-in-Makerfield area.

"The vehicles were part of an unauthorised car meeting.

Police say they will continue to crack down on "unauthorised car meetings"

"Upon attendance, numerous fixed penalty notices were issued for a variety of road traffic offences and a number of vehicles were seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act due to the dangerous, anti-social manner in which they were being driven.

“Going forward, we will continue to positive action when dealing with such unauthorised car meetings in order to make the boroughs roads safer for all.”